Get relief from back pain in Bundy

There are ways to help prevent back pain such as lightening your load with heavy backpacks.

ONE IN six Australians are experiencing the physical and psychological effects of chronic back problems. Of the estimated 3.7 million people suffering from chronic back problems, many are also likely to suffer from poor quality of life and are unable to engage in an active, healthy life.

With around 70-90% of Australians suffering from lower back problems in some form at some point in their lives, it is fast becoming a major public health concern.

While the burden of low back pain is ranked sixth in the world, it is ranked first in Australasia.

With such a far-reaching impact, it is important to raise awareness of chronic back problems and take steps to reduce its effect.

Chronic back pain can be quite distressing but there is no need to suffer in silence. There are steps you can take to address chronic pain symptoms. Improvements, no matter how small, may help you feel like yourself again. Taking small steps towards better health and seeking professional advice can make a big difference in how you feel.

As part of Spinal Health Week 2017, the Chiropractors' Association of Australia (CAA) is encouraging people to seek help for chronic back pain.

For many people, back pain can be prevented or managed with appropriate lifestyle changes and care. It is never too late or too early to take steps to improve spinal health. Improving overall lifestyle can help prevent chronic back problems and may also address other health issues.

Stay Active

People with chronic back problems may find it difficult to exercise but they should try to remain as active as possible. The best way is to seek advice, start gradually, be consistent and build capability over time.

People who use exercise as a treatment for chronic back pain find that it reduces back pain intensity. This effect has been observed in multiple studies and it has been found that exercise has a positive effect on pain.

Staying active is one of the most important things you can do to strengthen your spine, reduce the severity of chronic pain symptoms and improve overall wellbeing. No matter which activity you choose, proper posture is important.

Check with your local CAA chiropractor or other healthcare professional before undertaking exercise to make sure it is appropriate for your specific needs.

Use the Just Start Walking app to incorporate walking into your daily routine. Download the Just Start Walking app from the App Store.

Lifestyle Changes

Poor posture increases pressure on your spine and can cause tension, soreness, headaches, back pain and fatigue. Good posture keeps the body in its best shape and natural position. This may reduce wear and tear of joints, relieve stress and improve overall health.

Incorporating mobility into your daily routine could also help with back pain. Sitting or lying down in one position for a long time isn't good for your back. Staying active can relieve the strain and help improve circulation to the body. Seek advice from your chiropractor or other healthcare professional on which activities are best for you.

Download the Straighten Up app from the App Store or get it on Google Play to receive reminders and helpful tips on how to improve your posture.

Information supplied by the Chiropractors' Association of Australia.