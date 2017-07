LOOKING for a reason to rock around the clock next Thursday?

The RocKwiz Gang are hitting up the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre this Thursday for their RocKwiz Live! TWENTYSEVENTEEN.

Revelling in the freedom and joy of performing live with a cast of legends and up and coming young stars, join Julia, Brian, Dugald and the RocKwiz OrKestra for a 150 minute show. Kicking off at 8pm, tickets are $89 for adults, $79 for pensioners, full-time students and kids.