Get ready to rock your autumn frocks

NEED a reason to get all dolled up and horse around this weekend?

The Bundaberg Race Club and Bundaberg Catholic school have you covered with the 2017 Catholic Schools Race Day.

"It's always a successful event and is great support for the four Catholic Schools in town and it's just a good local event.” One of the organisers, Peter O'Beirne said.

There will be five local races throughout the day with the first race kicking off at 1.10pm and last local race 4.05 pm.

Mr O'Beirne said he is not concerned if the weather doesn't hold up or if a washout occurs.

"Everything is on track and the weather looks like its going to stay away for us, there doesn't seem to be anything severe coming,” he said.

"We've had washouts before and it doesn't really make a difference, everyone still comes,”

"All the rain forecast for this weekend has been pushed out to next week.”

As one of the major calendar events for the past 12 years, tickets for the Catholic School's Race Day didn't last furlong.

However, there are still some marquee tickets left which are $60 and general admission tickets are $10.

The gates will be open from 11.30am.