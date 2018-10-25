Menu
HORROR READ: Terry Phillips speculates on his adventures in self-publishing.
Books

Get ready for Halloween with these ghoulish tales

by Jann Houley
25th Oct 2018 9:00 AM
TERRY Phillips has been writing since he was a boy but now, as the owner/editor of SPECUL8, he publishes other locals' work as well.

Having "unleashed his inner author" seven years ago, Mr Phillips was first published in a US-based indie publication and fell in love with the writing community.

"It was a collegiate environment and I wanted to bring that spirit back home to Rockhampton," he said.

SPECUL8 has just released its ninth publication which features work from eight local authors, including Mr Phillips himself and one from Biloela.

It is also hosting a Thirteen Days to Halloween event on Facebook and its website.

"We post an image every day leading up to Halloween," explained Mr Phillips.

"And anyone is welcome to respond with a piece of 'Flash Fiction' up to 200 words.

"The winner, announced on Wednesday, October 31, will receive prizes including masks, books and prints.

"Speculative fiction covers anything strange or unusual across genres from sci-fi to magic realism.

"We work together to help anyone interested in writing bring their own kind of magic to local readers."

SPECUL8 will call for submissions to its next, dragon-themed anthology this year.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

