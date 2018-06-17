Get ready for Bundy's coldest day so far

WHAT'S TO COME: July median minimum temperature forecast. Bureau of Meteorology

BUNDABERG is in for its first real cold snap of the season, with temperatures predicted to drop to as low as six degrees tomorrow morning.

Easily the coldest day of the year so far, Monday may even be the coldest this winter, according to Higgins Storm Chasing.

Along with Bundaberg, the Sunshine Coast, Gympie and Emerald will all have maximum temperatures no higher than 18 degrees to kick off the week.

"Then take at least five degrees off for the wind chill outside,” Higgins stated.

Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton and Mt Isa are also expected to feel the chill in the air.

COLD SNAP: Queensland frost prediction. Bureau of Meteorology

Predicting temperatures just as brisk, the Bureau of Meteorology forecast the coldest part of tomorrow would hit at 7am, with a minimum of six degrees expected.

Although the wind chill will make it feel more like three degrees.

Similarly, tomorrow's maximum of 18 degrees will feel closer to 11 degrees.

The south-west winds are predicted to ease off on Wednesday and turn more southerly, which will allow temperatures to recover by a few degrees, according to Higgins.

BoM Forecast:

Monday: Min 6 Max 19 - Sunny

Tuesday: Min 6 Max 22 - Sunny

Wednesday: Min 8 Max 11 - Sunny. 10 per cent chance of rain

Thursday: Min 10 Man 23 - Sunny . 5 per cent chance of rain

Friday: Min 11 Max 23 - Partly cloudy. 20 per cent chance of rain