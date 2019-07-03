Get ready for Bundy's bushfire season: Report

FIRE ALERT: QFES photo of the large Deepwater fire in action.

LOCALS are being urged to prepare for the upcoming bushfire season with the release of the latest seasonal bushfire outlook report.

The Northern Australia Seasonal Bushfire Outlook report covers all of Queensland and shares vital information about planning for bushfire season and fire management planning.

It aims to help lessen the impacts of bushfires, like the unprecedented fires that ravaged Queensland in November.

Rural Fire Services Director in Bundaberg, Bruce Thompson, said there was no time to waste for residents to prepare for fires.

"Obviously Bundaberg is very dry at the moment with low soil moisture,” Mr Thompson said.

"This is not to say we can't undertake sensible burning to reduce risks (of bushfire), but we should use daily weather conditions instead of seasonal conditions.

Mr Thompson advised property owners to start clearing their gardens and houses up, and to make sure they have a survival plan in place.

"People should be careful. Now is the time to be careful with cleaning up and getting lawns mowed,” he said.

He said locals with excess timber could talk to an area fire warden for assistance and advice.

Mr Thompson said the fires which ravaged from Deepwater to Goodwood showed how vigilant people needed to be.

"Keep an eye on the weather and media and be aware of the situation,” he said.

"It is possible for us to get significant fire events here and we need to be more informed and prepared.”

The report indicated "record warmth and significant rainfall deficiencies” as shaping the fire outlook this season, as well as the "nature of the previous wet season”.

To view the latest report, head to https://bit.ly/2XlB2BB.