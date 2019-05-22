Get ready for Bundaberg's first yoga festival

YOGA FEST: Tamar Boas is excited to bring Bundaberg's first Yoga Festival to life on June 22.

A LOVE for yoga and a desire to show locals its benefits are the driving forces behind Bundaberg's first yoga festival.

The yoga festival is set to be held at the Bundaberg Basketball Stadium on Flint St on June 22, and is open for people aged 13 and over.

Event organiser Tamar Boas said while Bundaberg already had a strong yoga community, she hoped the festival would further showcase what was available in the area.

"Last year I went to a yoga day on the Sunshine Coast and I thought 'wow, we can do this in Bundy',” Ms Boas said.

"There is already a demand, but people don't know what is on offer, so this event is to showcase what we have already and let people now where the classes are and what yoga can do for them.”

Ms Boas said there will be two parts to the festival, including speciality stalls featuring products such as home-made chai and even Lorna Jane activewear, which can be viewed by all without needing to buy a ticket.

"In the hall, if you want to participate, you have to buy an all-day unlimited day pass which is the paid part of the festival,” she said.

Through the day, seven sessions will be held and run by seven local instructors. Ticket holders are asked to bring their own yoga mat to the event.

To find out more about the festival, including ticketing and program details, go to https://bit.ly/2EzFIZx.