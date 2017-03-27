Get ready for a busy Easter

EASTER is shaping up to be a cracking period for our accommodation providers, with the region bracing for an influx of holiday makers.

Just a handful of hotel and motel rooms remain available at Bargara between Good Friday and Easter Monday, as the region's attractions appeal to those from near and far.

Kelly's Beach Resort manager Loni Hammond said the long weekend was going to be very busy.

"We are 90% for Easter weekend and 60% occupancy for the two weeks before,” she said.

"A lot of the adverting campaigns for the holidays will only start tomorrow so we expect to get to 70% for the lead in.”

Bargara Coastal Accommodation's Michael Owens said they still had some availability across all types of accommodation but fully expected Easter would be a bumper holiday period.

"We are now focusing on developing packages which include tours and attractions with our bookings,” he said.

Tours and attractions are also ready to show off everything the region has to offer, with Suzie Clarke from Bundy Food Tours already taking forward bookings for Easter Saturday.

The tours give visitors, and locals, a first hand look at who's growing what on a number of farms across the region.

Bundaberg is gaining a reputation as a culinary tourism destination and with 25% of the country's produce grown in Bundaberg and the North Burnett, it's the perfect spot to get to know who and where is producing the produce on your plate.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said visiting friends and relatives made up a third of our domestic visitation in the Bundaberg region and everyone could play a role in promoting everything we had to offer.

"We're encouraging visitors to enjoy our regions attractions and wonderful food while they're here visiting their family and share their experiences with us and their friends back at home on social media using #visitbundaberg,” she said.