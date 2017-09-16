Get ready Bundaberg, hundreds of jobs are coming

BUNDABERG construction workers will have the chance to tender for one of more than 200 jobs to help build the region's newest health facility.

Work on the $14.8m IWC Health and Wellbeing Stage 2 project has begun, with plumbers, concreters, scaffolders, roofers, electricians, painters and other tradespeople invited to submit their expressions of interest to work on the major facility.

IWC general manager Wayne Mulvaney said siteworks were expected to start within weeks on the project, which will sit adjacent and be connected to the existing Stage 1 facility.

Mr Mulvaney said the split-level building would house 56 car parks, with a ground floor space of 1400sqm and a first floor space of 1450sqm.

He said the organisation was seeking to contract as many local tradespeople as possible in the rollout.

"During the Stage 1 construction project, including fitout, 95% of the work was delivered by local tradespeople and business,” he said.

IWC GM Wayne Mulvany, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and IWC CEO Ara Harathunian announce the funding. SImon Young

"We are working to get the same kind of result this time around for Stage 2. In this way, we keep the money right here in our region, and this $14.8 million construction project will provide well over $40 million of direct financial benefit to our communities.”

The project will enable the IWC to expand its health, well-being, family and community services and once complete, Mr Mulvaney estimates a further 123.5 longer-term jobs will be created.

He said the project came in at $19.8m, including money the IWC has already spent on purchasing the site, clearing it and gaining the required planning and building approvals.

"Thanks to the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Funding, which has put $7.4 million towards the $14.8 million construction costs, we can now move on getting the work started,” Mr Mulvany said.

A tender notice is in today's NewsMail in the classifieds section and expressions of interest should be directed to WK Projects via email at admin@wkc.net.au.

The IWC currently has more than 12,500 clients and Mr Mulvaney says that figure will rapidly rise once the expansion is complete.