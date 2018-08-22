Get outdoors and enjoy the climate

Space and range of homes, Branyan has a lot to offer.

BRANYAN is a rural/residential district on the Bundaberg-Childers Road, only seven kilometres south-west of central Bundaberg.

One local group that has become almost synonymous with the area is the Sandy Hook Ski Club that was established in 1978 and sits on the banks of the beautiful Burnett River.

Club president Travis Patterson said the club offered a great place for all recreational water sports including water-skiing, fishing, kayaking and swimming.

"Families from all over Bundaberg and surrounding areas come and enjoy the facilities that the clubhouse and river offers.

"We are proud to share that over the years Sandy Hook has held numerous ski racing, powerboat racing, lane racing and barefooting competitions including both state and national titles.”

Clubs like Sandy Hook continue to provide areas locally where families all over the region can spend most weekends over the summer there creating a healthy and fun lifestyle for the whole family.

"One of our biggest achievements in the past years has been the rebuilding of the clubhouse from the Bundaberg floods, not once but twice.

"With a lot of help from the local community and local businesses we were able to bring the clubhouse back to its former glory.”

Branyan was named after a pre-1880 sugar mill on the south side of the Burnett River near the Sharon Gorge, but that is not all that stands out about this suburb.

It is easy to see why the median sales price in this region is slightly higher than others at $360,000.

There is definitely space to roam and thankfully for those looking for a rural aspect or river view, there are still a few estates with land available for a savvy buyer.

One of these, nestled among native bushland and communal parks and offering the country feel with town convenience, is Branyan By The River estate.

Supporting this more chilled, country lifestyle is also the local school, Branyan Road State School, which promotes being the city school with a country feel.

In 2016, Branyan Road State School became Bundaberg's first and only independent public school, which was the result of the hard work of the school and the community.

With the title of independent public school comes more autonomy. This gives Branyan Road the ability to tailor what they do across the school to fit the needs of the Branyan Road community.

Given the river outlook, it is only natural that Branyan is a popular spot for sports and you can head up towards the Bingera weir and see some of the more interesting locals, such as turtles or fish.

The Bundaberg Regional Council recognised the potential of the Branyan area with the development of the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct that, as the name suggests, is a regional recreational and events precinct developed at the existing Agrotrend site and adjacent reserve located off University Drive, Branyan.

The Recreational Precinct offers facilities for community and sporting clubs, community recreation and the hosting of annual events.

These modern showgrounds offer a multi-purpose facility allowing year-round low key activity, coupled with periodic larger annual events, while the existing Agrotrend site already had much of the infrastructure necessary to host elements of a show, including powered sites, canteens, pavilions, grassed parking, lighting, public announcement systems and required public amenities.

The precinct includes the roofed equestrian facility that will attract significant events from throughout the region and state.

Annual events are expected to attract over 3000 competitors and accompanying friends and family, greatly assisting sporting tourism and the region's overall profile while the enhanced community recreational infrastructure will promote greater community participation.