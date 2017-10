Former Governor-General of Australia Quentin Bryce donated a bag to be auctioned at YWCA Old Bags Lunch at Gips, Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Former Governor-General of Australia Quentin Bryce donated a bag to be auctioned at YWCA Old Bags Lunch at Gips, Saturday, March 4, 2017. Kevin Farmer

LADIES of Bundaberg are being encouraged to attend the Old Bags Lunch to raise money for charities in the region.

Tickets are now available to purchase for the lunch on Saturday, December 2 and hosted by Mayoress Christine Dempsey.

Bring a handbag to swap, and have a fabulous time.

Tickets are $45 each including a two-course lunch, tea and coffee and can be purchased at Bundaberg Regional Council's Bourbong St administration centre, by emailing kim.ovens@ bundaberg.qld.gov.au or phone 4130 4264.