Get most out of your grocery shop with new Bundy tour

GROCERY TOURS: Christine Sorbello has started supermarket tours to help people better read the information on labels so they can fill their trolley with nutritious foods. Geordi Offord

WHEN it comes to grocery shopping sometimes looking at the nutrition information label can be confusing.

However, a Bundaberg nutritionist is trying a new way to make it easy.

Christine Sorbello is starting supermarket tours with the aim of getting people thinking about filling their trolleys with healthier food.

"I'm passionate about how we can keep our bodies healthy,” she said.

"I think food is a really personal thing for people and it all starts when people have the knowledge.

"What we eat starts with what we purchase.”

The tour teaches attendees about foods that meet the Australian Dietary Guidelines, reading food labels and using them to compare and choose better options and being aware of marketing claims and what they really mean.

"We talk about where the foods fall into the food groups and how much we should be putting in our trolley,” she said.

She said being able to interpret information on the label can be confusing.

"I think food companies and packing do a really good job trying to sell their food and there's a lot of information,” she said.

"Being able to interpret what it means and how it translates can be really confusing.

"Products like chocolate biscuits can be labelled at 25 per cent less fat than ordinary, but that doesn't mean it's low fat or a healthy choice.”

So far Christine has held one tour. Tours are usually held on Thursdays at 10am.

"Even though I have a regular tour spot if people have a small group already and want to choose a time that suits them I'm happy to work in different times,” she said.

The tour goes for an hour and costs $15 per person.

To book a tour or for more information, call Christine on 0407 94 913 or send an email to csnutritionservices@gmail.com.