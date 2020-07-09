Make the most of your digital subscription

Dear subscriber,

Firstly, we want to thank you for your support of local journalism. Your subscription helps to fund stories that really matter to our local community. Without you, many of them would never be told.

As a subscriber, we want to ensure you continue to get the most out of your digital subscription.

It gives you access to not only our best stories, but the best stories from across the News network, including the Courier-Mail, The Daily Telegraph, The Herald-Sun in Melbourne, as well as major regional titles like the Gold Coast Bulletin, Cairns Posts, NT News, The Mercury in Hobart and so on.

If you love a full-featured digital editon of the paper, you can read the full digital version of any of the above titles.

it's a good added bonus to your local news offering online.

MORE SPORTS LIVESTREAMS COMING

In coming months, as COVID-19 restrictions allow, we plan to livestream some great local sporting events.

Being a subscriber, you will be in the box seat of the best local action.

As a subscriber, we deliver the news to you with less advertisements so stories load faster, the pictures are bigger and the content is easier to find and read.

DOWLOAD YOUR LOCAL APP

If you haven't already done so, you should download our app which is available from Apple's App store or Google Play for Android devices. Just search under the name of your local site.

But your best way to find all the local news is straight from our website.

HERE'S A QUICK LINK TO OUR LOCAL NEWS PAGE Click on LOCAL NEWS for even more local news.

NEWSLETTERS AND ALERTS

Don't forget to ensure you are signed up for all the newsletters, including news alerts. We send our a newsletter each morning and afternoon as well as breaking news alerts through the day.

This will ensure you have the latest news - as it happens - delivered straight to your inbox or via your smart device if you have allowed notifications from our app.

SIGN UP TO NEWSLETTERS AND NEWS ALERTS HERE

MORE ON OUR APP

john mccutcheon

Our app is another way to see our coverage displayed well.

You can also read the digital edition of The Courier-Mail, The Daily Telegraph or check out what Andrew Bolt has to say in the Herald-Sun. If you are into NRL or AFL, their coverage is exceptional.

Last time we checked, not everyone had taken up this offer.

It's easy.



1. If you have previously activated your Courier/Telegraph+ entitlement: Simply visit the Courier/Telegraph website and log in using the subscription email address and password you gave them on redeeming.

2. If you have not previously activated your Courier-Mail+ entitlement: Simply log in to our website, select My Profile, then My Rewards and then follow the links.



Activate this, and you'll have the best of local, state, national and international news on your device.





The Courier-Mail and Daily Telegraph also has some wonderful puzzle options available via its site, and I find they're great for family time. Whip out the tablet and let the family join in.



You can also access Sudoko and the Crossword on our site here.

Again, thanks for supporting local journalism in these difficult times. We really appreciate it and will continue to work hard to improve your online experience.



