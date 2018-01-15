Menu
Get more bang for your back to school buck

BACK TO SCHOOL: Josh, Kim and JJ Werchon are prepared for the new school year.
Ashley Clark
by

PARENTS across Bundaberg are scrambling to get those last minute bits and pieces as back to school time looms closer and closer.

From books, stationery, uniforms, shoes and more, the start of the schooling year can be a tough time, with costs adding up very quickly.

Bundaberg mum Kim Werchon knows exactly the pain of getting things organised for her two boys before school begins at St Patrick's Catholic Primary School.

"My two boys are in grade 4 and grade 2 and are constantly growing, which means new uniforms this year,” she said.

"We needed new shoes, new uniforms, socks, a hat plus all of the books.

"Overall I have spent about $500.”

Mrs Werchon said while costs were high, there were some things struggling families could do to ease the expense.

"Black school shorts can be bought cheaply from Kmart,” she said.

"Also, handing down clothes from older siblings to younger is always helpful.

"Another tip would be to buy decent shoes because the cheap ones can fall apart so easily and end up costing you much more in the long run.”

For those needing that extra bit of help, Bundaberg woman Holly Oscar has started up a school supplies donation service.

"Anyone with school children can use our service,” she said.

"We are also taking donations of old school supplies, wrapping paper and anything else people may have lying around.”

Ms Oscar said she just wanted to help make a difference in Bundaberg and thanked the generous donors who had already pitched in to assist.

"I know what it's like to be the kid that turns up to school on the first day with nothing,” she said.

"I've struggled my whole life and had a hard life, I hope no one has to suffer like I have, so I do what I can to help.”

To find out more, follow RJs Community Page or RJs Helping From Heaven Facebook page.

Topics:  back to school money school

