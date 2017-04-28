Get inspired by artwork at Art Feast

Art Feast is on this weekend.

ART Feast - a fusion of art, culture, music and food created by students from St Luke's Anglican School - is on Saturday and Sunday from 10am.

St Luke's P and F is holding the exhibition to raise money for Bushkids charity and to build community spirit while opening the world of art to students, their families and friends in a fun way.

The event will be held at St Luke's and is open to everyone at a cost of $5 for each day.

Artists from across Queensland will display a selection of their original work, most of which will be available to purchase.

The exhibition will feature a cocktail evening on Saturday at 7pm, with drinks, canapes and live music with an acoustic duo in a garden setting.

More than 100 tickets have already been sold.

The cocktail event costs $35, which includes entry to the art exhibition and a complimentary drink.

Childcare is available and tickets are still for sale by phoning 0427 870 942 or go to http://bit.ly/2oCE1EF