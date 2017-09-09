Get inked at the gallery

SPOTTED GUMS: Mt Perry artist Adrienne Williams with 'Summer down to the Shoalhaven'.

WITH the first week of the September school holiday's just around the corner, the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery is ensuring your kids won't be bored.

If your little ones love being creative, Brag's Get Inked workshop started on September 20 for kids between the age of 8 and 14.

Explore the 'inky' world of Calling Home artist Adrienne Williams, and work with her to create artworks with printmaking, ink washes and 3D construction.

A second ink workshop will be held on September 21, cost is $15 per person.

Bookings are essential, phone the gallery on 4130 4750 or email bragadmin@bundaberg.qld.gov.au to secure your spot.