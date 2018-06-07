Menu
HARD KNOCK LIFE: Shalom performers (from left) Lana Munckton, Tamae Marschke, Chelsea Costar, Charlotte Smith, Charlotte Boge, Kasey Hess, Mikayla Condon and Ella Boas.
HARD KNOCK LIFE: Shalom performers (from left) Lana Munckton, Tamae Marschke, Chelsea Costar, Charlotte Smith, Charlotte Boge, Kasey Hess, Mikayla Condon and Ella Boas.
Whats On

Get in quick for local production of Annie

Tahlia Stehbens
by
7th Jun 2018 5:33 PM
THE mention of Annie will send the best of us into song and dance, and Shalom College is providing the perfect opportunity for you to express your inner performer.

For the past four months the students have been rehearsing up to three times a week, and producer and director Anita McAtee said the play, which follows the original print cartoon, is a heart-warming lesson for all.

"The message of Tomorrow is something we've tried to capture, which is that the sun will come out tomorrow, so no matter what happens in life, things will keep going on,” Ms McAtee said.

"That's really important for kids to remember, that it's going to be okay, so we've tried to really tap into that message.”

Ms McAtee said the students had shown great commitment to the production.

"All the kids have taken to their roles really well, the cast is fantastic, they're all really tight-knit and a great group to work with,” she said.

"They want to put on the best performance they can... it's really nice to see kids so committed and inspired to work hard on a common goal, which is such a big skill.”

Ms McAtee said the musical has created an environment for all age groups and talents to work together.

"We've got a lot of kids that have really come out of their shells, especially the year seven students,” she said.

Opening night is on Thursday 14 June and tickets, which are $18 for adults and $15 for students or concession, can be bought at the Shalom office or by phoning 4155 8111.

Times & Tickets

14 June - SOLD OUT

15 June - SOLD OUT

16 June 11am Matinee -

50 tickets remain

16 June - SOLD OUT

The NewsMail will run all of the pictures from Shalom College's formal in Wednesday's edition.

A feature which ran earlier this week had incorrect names. The NewsMail apologies for this error.

