The QCWA will hold another cent sale later this month. Crystal Jones

IT'S time for yet another QCWA Hinkler branch hoy and cent sale.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 1.30pm.

Money raised at the event benefits local charities.

It'll be held at the North Bundaberg Progress Hall on Queen St.

Cost of $2 includes homemade afternoon tea.

For more information, call Shirley Baldwin on 4152 1204 or 0403 880 059.