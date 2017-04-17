Get in early for flu shots

The flu shot can help prevent the flu.

WINTER is coming, and that means it is time to consider the flu vaccine.

The Wide Bay Public Health Unit is urging the Bundaberg community to get vaccinated, with the 2017 vaccine available soon from doctors and immunisation providers.

In 2016 there were 649 notifications, the highest in the previous four years (see factbox).

Between late June and late July is typically the start of the "flu season”, Wide Bay Public Health Unit physician Dr Margaret Young said.

"The peak is typically mid-September when there may be between 40 and 50 notifications per week,” Dr Young said.

"(In the) year to date in Wide Bay there have been 122 notifications, which is higher than 95 notifications at the same time in 2016.

"The higher number this year is due to an increase in flu activity in February.”

The 2017 flu vaccine quadrivalent vaccine protects against two 'A' and two 'B' strains of influenza. Those people most vulnerable to the flu are eligible for the government-

funded vaccine.

"Vaccination is the best defence against the flu and it is especially important to be vaccinated if you belong to an at-risk group,” Dr Young said.

"Groups eligible for a free vaccine include anyone aged 65 and above, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged six months up to their fifth birthday and aged 15 and over, women at any stage of pregnancy, and anyone with a chronic medical condition that predisposes them to influenza complications. This includes severe asthma, lung or heart disease, low immunity or diabetes.

"If you are in any of those groups, it is important that you visit your doctor or immunisation provider to access your free shot.

"It is also important to remember that full protection from influenza only occurs 10 to 14 days after you are vaccinated.

"That said, it is never too late to be vaccinated because the Queensland flu season usually peaks in late August to early September.”

Those who are not eligible for the free vaccine can still receive a shot from their doctor.

"I strongly urge flu vaccination for everyone working in childcare and early education, the health sector, residential and aged care, poultry and pig industries,” Dr Young said.

"It is also important that we take active steps to prevent the spread of the flu, regardless of whether people are vaccinated.”