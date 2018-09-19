Menu
FREE COFFEE: Guzman Y Gomez is giving away free coffee every day this week.
Get free coffee all week long at Bundy store

Emma Reid
19th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
JUST about to hit the afternoon blues and need a pick-me-up?

What could be better than a caffeine fix? A free one.

Bundaberg residents can head to Guzman Y Gomez from 10am any day this week to select from a variety of hot beverages on the house.

Store manager Sean Ikstrums said the promotion wasn't for any particular coffee, and there was a "normal” range of drinks available, all for free.

"We are not trying to reinvent the wheel,” he said.

"It's on everyday until Friday, with coffee, chai, tea and a lot more available.”

Mr Ikstrums said they deal had been available since Monday and they had seen a steady flow of coffee lovers walk through the door.

"And what makes it all better is there isn't a need to make a purchase of anything first - it's just free hot drinks.”

The business, at the corner of Bourbong and Walla Sts, is open late with the deal available until close.

