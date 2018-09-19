Get free coffee all week long at Bundy store
JUST about to hit the afternoon blues and need a pick-me-up?
What could be better than a caffeine fix? A free one.
Bundaberg residents can head to Guzman Y Gomez from 10am any day this week to select from a variety of hot beverages on the house.
Store manager Sean Ikstrums said the promotion wasn't for any particular coffee, and there was a "normal” range of drinks available, all for free.
"We are not trying to reinvent the wheel,” he said.
"It's on everyday until Friday, with coffee, chai, tea and a lot more available.”
Mr Ikstrums said they deal had been available since Monday and they had seen a steady flow of coffee lovers walk through the door.
"And what makes it all better is there isn't a need to make a purchase of anything first - it's just free hot drinks.”
The business, at the corner of Bourbong and Walla Sts, is open late with the deal available until close.