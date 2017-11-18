Get excited for wood workshop

CARVING: Shane Christensen will come to Bundaberg to carve a turtle inspired by late Arthur Nobby Clark. He will appear at the Bundaberg Woodworkers Guild expo.

LOOKING for something to this weekend?

Then look no further than the Bundaberg Wood and Craft Expo 2017 which starts today at 9am.

There will be more than 50 traders on site along with live demonstrations and a chance to learn how to craft your masterpiece.

Bundaberg Woodworkers Guild president Stephen Faulkner spoke with the NewsMail and said there was something for the whole family and an event on the Bundaberg calendar not to be missed.

"There will be wood turning, scroll sawing and wood burning all taking place,” he said.

But another draw card for families was to go along and watch Eumundi wood-carver Shane Christensen create a sculpture in the name of his mentor, Arthur 'Nobby' Clark.

The 38 year old spoke with the NewsMail in October saying how excited he was to return to the Rum City.

He said he was fairly young for the stereotypical woodworker but the love he found more than twenty years ago, when he lived in Bundaberg, is something he would never lose.

The late Arthur Nobby Clark, who past away in March and was best known for his Denizens of the Deep and with Nobby in his thoughts Christensen said the creativity would flow.

GOOD WOOD: Attendees can watch Shane Christensen create a turtle carving inspired by his mentor, the late Nobby Clark, at this weekend's Bundaberg Wood and Craft Expo.

"Most of the sculptures I saw Arthur working on at the time, where of a marine life theme, his sea turtle was the most outstanding piece for me, I've always loved turtles,” he said.

"I've chosen to carve a sea turtle, in honour and respect for Nobby Clark, and his generosity to share his knowledge of carving, before he left this world,” he said.

"I've carved a few Sea Turtles before, but I would like to include a couple of distinct techniques that Nobby showed me.”

Mr Faulkner said there would also be everything from plants to jewellery for the community to look and purchase.

The expo will run today (saturday) and tomorrow from 9am each day at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

Cost is $4 at the gate and under 16 year is free.