Get emergency notifications for Wide Bay dams

DAM NOTICE: Residents living downstream of some Wide Bay dams can now register to receive emergency information from SunWater. Craig Warhurst
Emma Reid
by

RESIDENTS living downstream from a number of Wide Bay dams can now register to receive emergency information from SunWater.

If you live up to 10km downstream of a SunWater dam, you have the opportunity to register with the SunWater Emergency Notification Service.

The areas include those living downstream from Paradise and Fred Haigh dams, the Woongarra Balancing Storage and Isis Balancing Storage.

The service will provide downstream residents notifications of dam outflows and emergency information by SMS or phone.

If your property is outside the SunWater notification zone, you can still access operational and emergency updates by downloading the SunWater app.

To find out if your property is found in the downstream areas or for more information go to the SunWater website or phone 13 15 89.

DAM LEVELS

(As of 11.15am today)

  • Fred Haigh Dam: 96%
  • Paradise Dam: 89%
  • Ben Anderson Barrage: 80%
  • Bucca Weir: 65%
  • Kolan Barrage: 97%
  • Ned Churchward Weir: 64%

