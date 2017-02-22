Get crafty with the kids at free Spotlight workshops

CREATIVE MINDS: Get crafty at Spotlight Bundaberg's free workshops next month.

BUNDY families are invited to unleash their inner creativity and join the "make it yourself” movement during free craft workshops at Spotlight next month to celebrate National Craft Month.

Residents can take part in the free educational workshops featuring tutorials in sewing, baking, craft, dressmaking and more.

Spotlight Bundaberg will also be supporting community groups in the region with material donations and gift making in-store.

Store manager Rachael Knights said, by partnering with community groups for craft month, families the chance to give while making craft.

"We'll be teaching locals how to make simple gifts for those in need while also giving away yarn and other materials to groups in our community,” Ms Knights said.

The free workshops are being held every weekend during March.

Spotlight is at the corner of Takalvan St and Johanna Blvd.

WORKSHOPS

Make it for Kids

When: 11am-3pm on Saturday March 4 and Sunday, March 5.

What: Get creative with projects for kids and by kids. The easy DIY workshops do not require any prior knowledge and make for a fun activity for all.

Make it for Giving

When: 11am-3pm on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12.

What: Make beautiful gifts for loved ones and Bundaberg community groups.

Make it a Party

When: 11am-3pm on Saturday, March 18, and Sunday 19 March 11am-3pm.

What: Join the personalised party revolution with a day of DIY decoration and celebration.

Make it for Home

When: 11am-3pm on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26.

What: It's makeover time as you re-use, re-purpose and up-cycle some family favourites.