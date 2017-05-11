25°
Get checked to avoid heart attack

11th May 2017 8:08 AM
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett took time out to get his blood pressure checked by the Heart Foundation.
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett took time out to get his blood pressure checked by the Heart Foundation.

RESIDENTS are being urged to take care of their health and have a blood pressure check in support of Heart Week.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said it was important to monitor blood pressure because high blood pressure was one of the main risk factors for heart disease and stroke.

"Today I rolled up my sleeve for a blood pressure check at Parliament thanks to the Heart Foundation and Stroke Foundation,” Mr Bennett said.

"Thankfully my blood pressure was normal, but today served as a good reminder and opportunity to get checked out to reduce the chance of a heart attack or stroke.

"A simple five-minute check could save your life.”

'My friend would be alive if the highway was four lanes'

Sarah and Daniel Walker would still be alive if the Bruce Highway between Torbanlea and Gympie had been four lanes, says their grieving friend Nick Channells.

