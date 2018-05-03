Get bins out early for public holiday

Council is asking residents to place bins out early on Monday.

Council is asking residents to place bins out early on Monday. contributed

BUNDABERG residents are being reminded to take bins out early for collection with Labour Day looming.

Bundaberg Regional Council has announced that kerbside bin collections will take place earlier than normal on Monday, May 7, to accommodate the public holiday.

Council waste and recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said residents whose regular bin collection day fell on a Monday were encouraged to place their bins on the kerbside for collection by Sunday night.

"Collection will continue as scheduled for residents whose regular bin collection day falls on this public holiday, however collections will start earlier than usual,” Cr Rowleson said.

"To ensure no interruptions are made to anyone's bin collection service, we recommend bins be placed on the kerbside for collection the night prior to collection day.”

Cr Rowleson said all council waste facilities would continue to operate as usual on the Labour Day public holiday.

For more information on waste collection services or waste facility operations, head to the website at bundaberg.qld.gov.au