Get behind growers suffering through strawberry sabotage

DUE to the act of an individual or individuals, our farmers have once again fallen victim to low prices and detrimental effects on their businesses.

A $100,000 reward is being put up by the State Government for information that leads to the arrest of the person, or people responsible for contaminating strawberries with sewing needles.

This terrible act is putting innocent people at risk, but it is also sabotaging a $160million industry.

It is ruining the reputation of our local growers, it is causing prices to plummet even lower, and all this on top of an already struggling industry.

SPIKED: Angela Stevenson found this needle embedded in a strawberry she bought from Woolworths Kirkwood. Facebook: Angela Stevenson

People are posting on social media claiming they are astounded by the reward on offer, but this is an example of when it needs to be as it is having a huge effect on so many people's livelihoods.

Local growers have taken to Facebook to sell trays of first-grade strawberries directly from the farm. They are aware of the low prices in store and are worried about product going to waste and not being able to put food on their table.

Many people have gotten behind them, either taking advantage, or simply trying to help out.

But this is something we all need to do. It is not the growers and farmers at fault here. We need to get behind them and support the industry.