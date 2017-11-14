'Get back in your hole,' candidate tells mayor

FAIR GO: Independent Bundaberg candidate Ric Glass says Mayor Jack Dempsey should focus on "astronomically high” rates.

FAIR GO: Independent Bundaberg candidate Ric Glass says Mayor Jack Dempsey should focus on "astronomically high” rates. Mike Knott BUN160617VOX2

INDEPENDENT candidate for Bundaberg Ric Glass says he wants Mayor Jack Dempsey, a former LNP MP, to "mind his own business” and stop promoting candidate David Batt with ratepayers' money.

Mr Glass, who has been promoting his campaign to fix Bundaberg's sewerage issues, called out Cr Dempsey for what he said was "pork barrelling” and said the mayor's time "would be better spent fixing the Bundaberg redundant sewer and water infrastructure”.

"Our sewer and water infrastructure is at critical levels regarding public health and safety and Jack is pork barrelling with LNP in an attempt to oust the incumbent Labor MP,” he said.

"Council rates are already too high Jack, astronomically high. Go fix that and leave David and myself to compete on a level playing field.”

Mr Glass said he questioned two LNP election promises

"Firstly, fully funded flashing lights approaching schools,” he said.

"Secondly a water park joint LNP and BRC proposal, which was also on the BRC books and funded by council, as were the flashing lights.

"This takes pork barrelling to the lowest order when a super council mayor releases already proposed, planned and funded projects as a political party 'pork barrel' LNP candidate promise.

"Get back in your hole, Mayor Jack Dempsey, and let David wear his own big boys pants and let him stop being your Mini-Me.