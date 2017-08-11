Get all dolled up for high tea fundraiser

FANCY FUNDRAISER: Heritage Bank manager Leanne Herman and Bundaberg Health Services Foundation manager Maria Burnet are looking forward to the charity high tea.

CALLING all fashionistas.

If you love dressing up for social gatherings, now is your chance to get dolled up for a good cause.

Tickets are on sale for a charity high tea event raising money to help palliative and rehabilitation patients is being organised by the Bundaberg Health Services Foundation.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, August 19, at Rowers on the River with doors opening at 1pm and the event running from 2- 4pm.

Bundaberg Health Services Foundation manager Maria Burnet said the fundraiser would be raising money for the Bundaberg Hospital's PARAS (Palliative Acute Rehabilitation Acute Stroke) Unit to provide non-government funded equipment and support for patients and staff.

"We have had amazing sponsorship support from Heritage Bank, SSS Strawberries, House of Flowers and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks so we have already raised funds before we even pour a cup of tea,” she said.

"This is the second time the foundation has organised a charity high tea and the response by local businesses in the donation of prizes has been overwhelming,” Ms Burnet said.

There will be prizes for fashionista, milliner's delight and casual outfit in addition to entertainment by local country music singer Phoebe Jay.

There are seats still available to the almost-sold out event and people can arrange tickets by telephoning Maria Burnet on 0414 754 683.