Get ahead with on point look from Linda

GORGEOUS: A Jackie O-inspired pillbox, covered with nude leather. Burgundy veiling sits across the front of the face and gathers into a large bow effect on the side. Three handmade leather flowers in nude, burgundy and gold with a large pearl centre anchor the bow add n eye-catching element to the piece, while tying in the colours of the client's dress.

CROWNS, pillboxes, Breton-styled halos and big-brimmed felt hats are all the rage this winter and can make the perfect statement head piece for your next big event.

Linda Ford, who has been crafting unique and beautiful headwear since 2010, said there were many different styles on trend for this race season.

"In the cities you see a much broader range, however, the country race meets are seeing a lot of crowns adorned with laces, leather, feathers and beading,” she said.

Ms Ford, who operates Linda Ford Millinery, said dressing up for race day with a beautiful head piece was the perfect opportunity for fashionistas to add some fun and colour to their outfit.

STUNNING: This piece is adorned with three handmade and hand coloured leather feathers and a peony in matching tones and draped with beautiful vintage veiling. It sits on a bound bandeau headband and secures with elastics and a comb.

She said there were a few tips when it came to choosing headwear.

"It is a must-have if you are entering Fashions of the Field and can really make or break an outfit,” Ms Ford said.

"It does not have to be a perfect matchy-match.

"It is not always easy to exactly match a colour but what ladies need to understand is that their headpiece is sitting on their head, not being held side by side with their dress and so long as the tonings are 'on point' you are on a winner.”

Ms Ford said for those who wanted to go all out on a race day outfit, putting a lot of thought into a headpiece was a must.

HATS OFF: These purple ombre rathers were dyed by hand and mounted individually on to this hand blocked face-hugging heartshaped base, which was raised to give a more modern look, and covered with the softest rose gold leather.

"The one thing I notice often is that a lady has put considerable time and effort into having a standout dress, shoes, bag etc. and then buys a cheap China factory made fascinator,” she said.

"It such a shame as it completely pulls down the look of the whole outfit.”

"You need to take the time to find what style looks good on you.”

Ms Ford said for those who wanted something unique, a custom-made design could be the perfect fit.

"For bespoke or customs designs I generally meet with the client with their outfit and discuss with them the type of look they are aiming to achieve,” she said.

"The process of then sourcing materials, dying feathers or fabrics to suit, making the base, the headband and embellishments all begins.

"I generally say allow four to five weeks for a custom design however in high volume periods this can extend.”

SIGNATURE: Linda with one of her signature leather masks, laser cut and coloured with leather dyes.

But if you are after something that is ready-to-wear, Ms Ford has a large range of head pieces and hats available exclusively at The Shoe Fringe on Targo St.

You can keep up to date with all that is happening at LFM on Facebook, Instagram or at www.lindafordmillinery.blogspot.com

To get in touch, email lindafordmillinery@bigpond.com or phone 0417 789 484.