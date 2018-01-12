Get access to Australia’s #1 rated form guide on our site

You may soon notice some changes on our site.

Dear Valued Reader,

Welcome to your latest edition of From the Editor's Desk.

Once again, we want to say how much we appreciate you as a subscriber.

The point of these new communications to you is to make you aware of changes to our offering that should make your experience of being part of our family even better.

In coming weeks you will notice a new look and feel to our web and mobile sites. We're working on it now, but the changes are designed to showcase the best local copy even better.

You will find the same quality content, but with more and easier ways to navigate the best local, national and international news of the day.

Our focus will be on bringing you the most important local and breaking news, while helping you find your favourite sections. There will be updates in coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled. For subscribers, we are adding new features that you can access freely as a benefit for being among our most loyal readers.

One thing that is new and is up and running now is our revamped Racing section.

The News Corp family has teamed up with Australia's #1 rated form guide, Punters.com.au.

An example of the new racing section.

We have always proudly produced comprehensive racing guides in our newspapers, now Punters is helping us bring you the best information online.

Our partnership with Punters.com.au means for the first time on our site you can check in on the odds of the next race of the day, and see the dividends from the last, as they are confirmed.

The service is as good as any the punting firms are offering.

You now also have direct access to all the tools and tips that make Punters the country's top racing guide.

For those hoping to make a bit of money from the nags, you're now able to compare the best offer from the gaming companies.

Click here to see our reinvigorated Racing section.

The service is also mobile friendly. So if you are yet to download our app, now is the time.

For general news buffs, the app is gold. When news breaks, headlines will arrive immediately on your phone.

You also have access to not just today's newspaper online, but our archives.

That means you can read every newspaper we have published in the past 12 months.

As you change, so do we. We are always looking at ways to improve our app, and would love to hear your feedback.

You can offer feedback to our online team directly here.

You can easily find today's paper here.