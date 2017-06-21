Get a Wiggle on to Bundy shows

BUNDY BOUND: The Wiggles, Anthony Field, Emma Watkins, Simon Pryce and Lachlan Gillespie, are on their way to Bundaberg.

GET set to wiggle alongside Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Dorothy the Dinosaur and the rest of the colourful crew when The Wiggles come to town.

Emma, Simon, Anthony and Lachy are heading to Bundaberg next week as part of their Wiggle Around Australia Tour.

The new show will see the group performing in more than 100 places in every state and territory.

You can join in on all the fun at the Bundaberg show and Do the Propeller or Dial E for Emma, say g'day to Lachy's friend Ponso the Pony or play Simon Says as well as do the Hot Potato or Rock a Bye Your Bear.

The fab four will be joined by friends including Dorothy the Dinosaur and Captain Feathersword.

The last 12 months have been an exciting time for The Wiggles with highlights including winning the Best Children's Album ARIA award for Wiggle Town.

The Wiggles TV show was snapped up by Netflix, taking it into more than 190 countries around the world.

STAGE SHOW: The Wiggles dancing up a storm. Marc Stapelberg

Their last regional tour sold out more than 215 shows.

The Wiggles will perform at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Thursday, June 29, at 10am and 12.30pm.

With many shows selling out last year, organisers say you better get a wiggle on and get your tickets now. Visit the website http://bit.ly/2nJ2zdE.

