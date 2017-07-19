23°
News

Get a load of this: first gypsum arrives for Knauf

Eliza Goetze
| 19th Jul 2017 12:38 PM
Gypsym being transferred to the Knauf plasterboard factory from a ship at the Bundaberg Port.
Gypsym being transferred to the Knauf plasterboard factory from a ship at the Bundaberg Port. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JUST before 5 o'clock this morning, when most of us were tucked up in bed, Justin Weiers was wide awake with excitement.

The Knauf Bundaberg plant manager was standing at the port watching the new factory's first shipment of gypsum arrive.

"I was pretty happy at 10 to five this morning when I saw the ship come in," he said.

"It's a very exciting day.

"It's been months in the planning to get to this point, (getting) all the required permits and the equipment prepared and in place."

Five thousand tonnes of the mineral was brought in from South Australia and it means production can soon begin at the new plant, which promises to boost the Bundaberg economy.

"This will carry us through conditioning, until December," Mr Weier said.

"It's our main raw material - over 90% of the board is processed gypsum.

"We use over 120,000 tonnes of gypsum a year when we're up and running.

 

Gypsym being transferred to the Knauf plasterboard factory from a ship at the Bundaberg Port.
Gypsym being transferred to the Knauf plasterboard factory from a ship at the Bundaberg Port. Craig Warhurst

"We have all our other raw materials in place," he added - but those are a trade secret.

Gypsum is a soft sulfate mineral with a variety of uses, from fertiliser to blackboards.

In its raw state, it can look like rock and varies in colour from white through to yellow, Mr Weier said.

"Ours is very fine - 1-2mm thick and very white," he said.

"We 'cook' it - it goes through a mill and process, they call it calcination, is heating it at 150-200 degrees.

"We take molecular water out of the gypsum and that turns it into a product they call stucco."

The factory will kick off production in the middle of next month.

Knauf has been recruiting workers for the plant of a range of skill levels.

"We've recruited for our commissioning phase and we're running recruitment now to get on third shift in mid-September - more operator jobs similar to last time," Mr Weier said.

"We're extremely happy with the calibre of people we've got on board and the level of enthusiasm."

The company will run another recruitment day to take on 10 more workers.

Search for Knauf on seek.com.au to apply.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he was happy to be there in the early hours to welcome the 5000 tonnes of gypsum.

"Finally after years of neglect, it's great to see this international enterprise getting off the ground right here at our Bundaberg Port," he said.

"Let's not forget that 2012 was the start of resurgence of the Bundaberg Port after years of being ignored, and I couldn't be more delighted to see Knauf Plasterboard Factory starting this enterprise here,　 beginning today with the first delivery of gypsum.

"It's wonderful to see Knauf showing commitment and confidence in the Bundaberg Port. 　

"This is great for the permanent jobs that Knauf will bring and associated jobs from other industries."

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg bundaberg port knauf plasterboard port of bundaberg

Bundy council commits to climate change fight

Bundy council commits to climate change fight

LOW-LYING areas along Bundaberg's coastline will be under threat from flooding if climate change is ignored, according to a report being released today.

Plan for East Bundaberg revamp needs government support

The council seeks to revamp East Bundaberg.

Council seeks $2.6M in federal funding

Crush report: Welcome rain gets in the way for Bundy, Isis

The graph above reflects CSS trends in the Bundaberg crush season so far.

Crush stats for Isis and Bundaberg mill areas

Sale report: Feeder steers top 327c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Lance Whitaker with a pen of santa gertrudis steers on account of AG and MF Isler, Theodore. The steers sold for 323.2c/kg or $1520/head.

Meatworks and Store Sale on Monday, July 10

Local Partners

Swapping the keyboard for a drip torch

AFTER a day at the NewsMail office it was time to hang up the reporter hat and pop on my firefighter helmet.

Three weed killers in arsenal for Baldwin Swamp

SWAMPED: Bundaberg Regional Council says the weed situation at Baldwin Swamp is under control.

Botanic Garden incident unlikely at Baldwin Swamp

State veteran table tennis titles on in Bundy for first time

Queensland Veteran Championships are on at the Bundaberg Table Tennis Centre until Sunday.

Best players over 30 in region

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane shines in Paris Can Wait but the overindulgance of French food leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

FANTASTIC VALUE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT WITH 2 TOILETS, AIR CONDITIONING and LARGE YARD

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $329,000

A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All this situated within 1...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

BE SUPER QUICK - 12m x 7m SHED and ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

191 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 4 $229,500

With fantastic street appeal plus plenty of character and charm and not to mention a huge 12 x 7m high clearance shed, this is certainly one property that will...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM RETURNING $270 P/W ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.