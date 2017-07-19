Get a load of this: first gypsum arrives for Knauf

Gypsym being transferred to the Knauf plasterboard factory from a ship at the Bundaberg Port.

JUST before 5 o'clock this morning, when most of us were tucked up in bed, Justin Weiers was wide awake with excitement.

The Knauf Bundaberg plant manager was standing at the port watching the new factory's first shipment of gypsum arrive.

"I was pretty happy at 10 to five this morning when I saw the ship come in," he said.

"It's a very exciting day.

"It's been months in the planning to get to this point, (getting) all the required permits and the equipment prepared and in place."

Five thousand tonnes of the mineral was brought in from South Australia and it means production can soon begin at the new plant, which promises to boost the Bundaberg economy.

"This will carry us through conditioning, until December," Mr Weier said.

"It's our main raw material - over 90% of the board is processed gypsum.

"We use over 120,000 tonnes of gypsum a year when we're up and running.

Gypsym being transferred to the Knauf plasterboard factory from a ship at the Bundaberg Port. Craig Warhurst

"We have all our other raw materials in place," he added - but those are a trade secret.

Gypsum is a soft sulfate mineral with a variety of uses, from fertiliser to blackboards.

In its raw state, it can look like rock and varies in colour from white through to yellow, Mr Weier said.

"Ours is very fine - 1-2mm thick and very white," he said.

"We 'cook' it - it goes through a mill and process, they call it calcination, is heating it at 150-200 degrees.

"We take molecular water out of the gypsum and that turns it into a product they call stucco."

The factory will kick off production in the middle of next month.

Knauf has been recruiting workers for the plant of a range of skill levels.

"We've recruited for our commissioning phase and we're running recruitment now to get on third shift in mid-September - more operator jobs similar to last time," Mr Weier said.

"We're extremely happy with the calibre of people we've got on board and the level of enthusiasm."

The company will run another recruitment day to take on 10 more workers.

Search for Knauf on seek.com.au to apply.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said he was happy to be there in the early hours to welcome the 5000 tonnes of gypsum.

"Finally after years of neglect, it's great to see this international enterprise getting off the ground right here at our Bundaberg Port," he said.

"Let's not forget that 2012 was the start of resurgence of the Bundaberg Port after years of being ignored, and I couldn't be more delighted to see Knauf Plasterboard Factory starting this enterprise here, beginning today with the first delivery of gypsum.

"It's wonderful to see Knauf showing commitment and confidence in the Bundaberg Port.

"This is great for the permanent jobs that Knauf will bring and associated jobs from other industries."