Get a feel for uni at its open day

STUDY TIME: Bundaberg Diploma of Nursing students Mandi Dawson and Bella Lee on campus.

IF YOU are thinking about studying at university but want to find out more, today is the day.

CQUniversity Bundaberg is holding its annual Open Day that will feature a range of interactive displays and demonstrations.

From an engineering water flow channel, a science drone, an aviation flight simulator, and the paramedic science ambulance, there will be plenty to see and do.

Combined information sessions and laboratory tours for allied health (physiotherapy and occupational therapy), accident crash lab and safety sciences, nursing, science and the environment, and engineering will also run throughout the day.

CQUniversity's associate vice-chancellor for the Wide Bay Burnett region and deputy vice-chancellor (strategic development) professor Andy Bridges said the open day provided visitors with a great snapshot of what's happening at CQUniversity Bundaberg.

"You can explore our campus and get a feel for uni life, attend an information session or guided tour, and chat to our helpful staff about your TAFE or university options,” Prof Bridges said.

"Visit our study stations to hear about our 300 course options ranging from short courses to certificates, diplomas, degrees, postgraduate awards and research higher degrees.”

Visitors can enter the Open Days Competition at the welcome booth for a chance to win one of three great prizes including a $1500 Macbook Air study pack, an Apple Watch or one of three iTunes vouchers.

Other highlights include a sausage sizzle, live music with Matthew Barker, the Cup Cake Girls business stall, a free jumping castle and free face-painting.

Everyone is welcome to the free event.

Fast facts:

When: 9am to 1pm

Where: CQUni Bundaberg campus, University Dr