Floyd Mayweather mercilessly trolled

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Gervonta Davis celebrates after he TKO's Jesus Cuellar in the third round to win the WBA Super Featherweight Championship bout at Barclays Center on April 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Gervonta Davis celebrates after he TKO's Jesus Cuellar in the third round to win the WBA Super Featherweight Championship bout at Barclays Center on April 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Gervonta Davis stepped into the ring to defend his WBA Super Featherweight World Title and walked away from the championship bout without raising a sweat.

The lethal and heavy handed champ overwhelmed his opponent Hugo Ruiz and ended the 12-round fight in the very first round with a brutal KO.

But as brutal as the main event showing was, it wasn't the biggest talking point from the night with Floyd Mayweather stealing the limelight.

Unfortunately for the former superstar of the squared circle, it had nothing to do with his prowess inside the ring.

It was his option of footwear that quickly became the talk of social media as he channelled his inner Woody from Toy Story.

Remarkably it's not the first time Mayweather has opted to wear the knee high boots that look like he's about to star in a western movie.

Davis secured the knockout victory and walked away unscathed with the fight stoppage registered at 2:59 of round one.

Ruiz took the fight on short notice and jumped up into the 130 pound weightclass and looked well out of his depth when the bell rang.

A monster right hook from Davis broke through Ruiz's defence and cracked his opponents nose before Ruiz went down to one knee.

He managed to get back to his feet, but as the blood began to flow from his nose the referee opted to put an end to the bout and waved it off.

The win makes it 12 straight via KO for Davis and gives him his eighth first-round victory by KO. His record now reaches 21-0.

Ring Magazine reporter Ryan Songalia was quick to praise Davis on his destructive demolition.

"So yeah, Gervonta Davis is the best 130-pounder on the planet," Sonaglia tweeted.

Ruiz fought only a couple of weeks ago, beating Alberto Guevara on the Pacquiao-Broner undercard and stepped in to replace Abner Mares who suffered a detached retina in training.

"My main goal tonight was to make a great performance, which I did. I'm very confident that I will be more active this year. I have three, probably four fights lined up this year," Davis said after the fight.

Fans were quick to rip apart the severely undermatched bout with Davis' entrance to the ring lasting longer than the fight itself.

Despite holding an undefeated record and possessing devastating power in both hands, fans were quick to pick apart the champ's reign and aren't buying in until he goes toe-to-toe with a legitimate opponent.

Despite the pleas of fans, Davis has remarkable pulling power as a look into the stands showed plenty of big names in attendance wanting to catch a glimpse of the devastating Baltimore native.

Rappers Drake, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Jeezy and Birdman were joined in the crowd by NFL superstars Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown.