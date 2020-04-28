Gervais reignites James Corden feud

Viewers of Netflix series After Life are convinced the show's creator and star Ricky Gervais has based an unflattering all-singing, all-dancing character James on talk show host James Corden.

Fans were thrilled after season two of the comedy drama dropped on Netflix over the weekend.

In the series, the character of 'James' is portrayed as a limelight-loving mummy's boy who soils himself during his gala performance.

And fans couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance to the TV host who shares the same first name as the character.

One said: "James from After Life is James Corden 2.0."

A second agreed: "The work experience kid in After Life 2 is definitely a p**s take of James Corden."

Another commented: "Is James from After Life solely based on James Corden?"

A fourth viewer added: "@rickygervais just finished After Life season 2 you are a f***in genius … one question tho was the lad James character based on James Corden? Tell me it's true."

Tellingly, the character was so close to the real-life Corden that many viewers seemed confused and thought they were actually watching Corden. One fan tweeted: "Just finished binge watching S2 of After Life. Another total gem of a show. How did Ricky Gervais get James Corden to play the odd lad who does the dance to 'send in the clowns' and sh*ts himself on stage. I didn't think Ricky liked Corden, I'm with him on that one."

Another fan said: "Finished After Life, absolutely brilliant. Raw, funny and sad in equal measure. James Corden was hysterical in it."

It certainly wouldn't be the first time Ricky has taken a high profile swipe at James, after previously making fun of his fellow comic when he hosted this year's the Golden Globes.

"The world got to see James Corden as a fat p***y. He was also in the movie Cats, but no one saw that," he joked.

In the past The Office star has also slammed Corden's attempt at emulating his hosting style at awards and made thinly veiled digs at his career choices, suggesting he's sold out by hosting a chat show.

James appeared to have sparked the sparring by imitating Ricky in his sketch show, Horne and Corden.

A Hollywood source told The Sun Online: "Their spat began years ago, and started off as harmless banter.

"They were often pitted against each other, two up and coming British stars who were trying to make it in America.

"James started out mocking Ricky, his character David Brent and his movie career in sketches with Matt Horne, and Ricky retaliated, but the clash has now taken on a life of its own."

Here's a brief run-down of the pair's public stoushes …

RICKY SLAMS CORDEN'S WEINSTEIN GAG

Gervais has been publicly critical of Corden’s attempts at humour.

In 2017, at the height of the #MeToo revelations about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse, Corden hosted the annual amfAR charity dinner in Hollywood and told a tasteless joke.

"It's a beautiful night here in LA," he told the A-list audience. "So beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage."

The joke was met with groans, and in an interview on Radio Andy, Gervais put the boot in.

"When you do a contentious joke or talk about a taboo subject, it's got to be a great joke," Gervais said.

"You can't just bounce out there and do jokes about abuse and rape. You've got to be very intelligent when you do it. There's got to be a point to it.

"He did it like it was light entertainment. He didn't do it well enough."

CORDEN 'A SELLOUT' LOOKING FOR YOUTUBE HITS

While both comics have enjoyed huge success in the US, Corden reached dizzying heights when he bagged an $18 million deal to take over as host of The Late Late Show in 2015.

He also introduced the hit feature Carpool Karaoke in which he drives and sings with the likes of Adele, Michelle Obama and Madonna.

But in an interview with XFM, Gervais appeared to slam Corden's career choices, without naming him.

"I think that sometimes … people do it the wrong way round," Gervais said. "Someone works really hard, and they become a comedian and they get a big show, then they get offered a chat show in America, and they take that and then work their way down from a comedian to a bloke who's looking for hits on YouTube the next day because no one watches late night."

MORE JIBES IN AFTER LIFE

Gervais (right) in After Life.

Gervais had earlier mocked Corden in season one of After Life.

In one episode, when his colleague Kath is writing her fantasy dinner party guest list, she mentions Corden and says, "That man can do anything."

"And does," fires back Gervais.

When she replies he "never stops working", he retorts, "As a chauffeur, mainly."

