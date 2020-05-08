George ‘upset’ over Charlotte’s homework

It's not always easily homeschooling the future king of England.

Kate Middleton appeared on UK TV show This Morning to discuss her new project with the National Portrait Gallery amid the coronavirus pandemic and gave a glimpse of how her son Prince George is coping with homeschooling while social distancing.

"(I'm) fine, thank you. It's extraordinary," said the Duchess of Cambridge when asked how she was doing during these tough times.

"I'm sure you're experiencing the same yourselves and your families and things," said the 38-year-old. "We're … homeschooling again. They're unprecedented times really. But no we're fine, thank you for asking.

Kate Middleton says George is jealous of Charlotte's homework.

"George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of (his sister) Charlotte's projects," she shared about the six-year-old royal. "Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work."

Middleton also revealed that the Cambridges are using FaceTime now more an ever to stay in touch with loved ones.

"It's really hard and we hadn't done a huge amount of FaceTime but we're doing that a lot more now," she said.

"We try to check in daily with family members and speak to them about the news so in some way we got a lot more contact than before, but it's hard to explain to a five and six-year-old what's going on, but we have the support out there from schools."

And when she's not homeschooling her three children, Middleton is pursuing one of her passions while in isolation.

"I'm very much an amateur photographer, but I take a lot of time now to pick my camera and take pictures of the kids," she explained. "It's not about setting it up perfectly or clearing your home for the studio set up, but it's capturing that moment, feeling or expression to tell that story."

Middleton went on to joke about her son Louis' birthday portrait. The prince turned two years old on April 23.

This photo was taken by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

"I should've taken a photograph of what I looked like after taking that picture of Louis," she chuckled. "Luckily that wasn't documented."

And her newest project, titled "Hold Still," has also been essential to her as a royal.

"We've all seen incredible images and seen uplifting and sad stories," she explained. "I really hope this project can showcase and document this moment in time that we're all experiencing. We've all been struck by the most amazing images that have come out that we're going through desperately sad times. Those working on the front lines are going through tragedy and hardships. It's all those in the community and front line showing their amazing dedication."

She continued: "Small acts of kindness go such a way, so I think it's great to capture positive stories. Anyone can enter, schools can take this on as projects, life has changed for everyone and I think it's important to tell the human side of this, being able to showcase portraits and collate a portrait of the nation on a human level is great."

"Hold Still" is part of the National Portrait Gallery where Middleton serves as patron. The community project aims to catch the "spirit, mood, hopes and fears" of the nation as the battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The photographs showcase the lives of everyday heroes, as well as how the COVID-19 has impacted families. Middleton will personally curate 100 photographs for the exhibition. People from across the UK are invited to submit a portrait for the project, along with a written statement outlining their experiences at npg.org.uk.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as George 'upset' over Charlotte's homework