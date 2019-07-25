George Michael’s Aussie ex arrested

Fadi Fawaz the partner of now deceased pop star George Michael. Picture: Supplied

George Michael's ex Fadi Fawaz was dramatically arrested after going berserk and allegedly smashing up the late singer's $A8.8 million house.

The Sun reports that police swooped on the London property last night after neighbours saw topless Fawaz, 46, standing on the roof.

George Michael and Fadi Fawaz. Picture: Twitter

They also heard loud smashing noises and saw water gushing out of the front door.

When officers arrived, jobless Fawaz was arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal damage.

One neighbour said: "The damage inside the house is really bad. I've never seen anything like it.

"Every fixture and fitting, every door and window, everything George left in there - it's all completely destroyed.

Tributes of flowers, photographs and candles are left outside the home of pop music icon George Michael in The Grove, Highgate in London, England, following his death. Picture: Getty

"Even the toilets and sinks have been smashed. There's major damage to the walls and even the ceilings.

"This can't have happened in just one night, he must have been systematically smashing the place up for a long time.

"It's such a shame because George loved that place and it used to be so beautiful."

Australian hairdresser Fadi Fawaz and boyfriend George Michael. Picture: Twitter

'EXTENSIVE DAMAGE'

It comes after The Sun revealed windows at the property had been smashed - with Fawaz bizarrely claiming he was doing home improvements.

Fawaz has been living at the house since lover George Michael, 53, was found dead in bed on Christmas Day in 2016.

Fadi Fawaz the partner of now deceased pop star George Michael. Picture: Supplied

George Michael in 2006. Picture: Getty

Last year it emerged the Wham! star did not leave anything for Fawaz in his £96.7 million ($A172 million) will.

Michael's family want Fawaz out of the house, near Regents Park in central London, but he is refusing to leave. He has vowed he will only leave "in a box".

A Met Police spokesman described the damage to the property as "extensive".

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley of WHAM! Picture: Getty

The spokesman said: "Police were called on Tuesday, 23 July at around 7pm to a report of a man seen on the roof of an address.

"Officers attended and the man was no longer on the roof but inside the address, which had extensive damage.

"Due to the damage inside the property the London Fire Brigade attended.

Fadi Fawaz on his way to George Michael’s funeral. Picture: Splash

Musician George Michael (R) walks hand-in-hand with new love Fadi Fawaz in Woolloomooloo, Sydney. Picture: Supplied

"The man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal damage. He has been taken into custody at a north London police station."

A spokesman for London Fire Bridge confirmed firefighters were called to the address at 8.24pm on Tuesday and helped clear up the leaking water. They left half an hour later.

