George Christensen slams Childers station and super highway

ELECTRIC HIGHWAY: Childers and Miriam Vale will have their own fast-charging electric stations.

THE State Government has wasted $3million building electric car charging stations from the Gold Coast to Cairns, according to Nationals MP George Christensen.

Queensland boasts "the world's longest electric vehicle super highway", including one at Childers, after the last two charging stations were completed in January to service the state's 1300 electric and hybrid cars.

Fast-charging stations were also installed at Mackay, Bowen, Cairns, Marlborough, Maryborough, Rockhampton, Sunshine Coast, Townsville and Tully.

Electric recharging is free but that will be phased out in January with a recharge cost expected to be about $45.

At the Bowen station for most of yesterday morning, Mr Christensen said not a single person had used it.

"$3million spent across Queensland and I am sure every single station is going to be like this all day. No one there... what a waste of money," he said.

OPINION - GEORGE CHRISTENSEN DOESN'T HAVE A CLUE

Mr Christensen said the money had been spent on people who were able to spend more than $120,000 on an electric car.

However, BMW released its i3 electric hatch in February. It can be bought in Queensland for $69,000.

State Minister for Transport Mark Bailey hit back at Mr Christensen saying he was living in the past and was probably a fan of ships, stage coaches and reads by candlelight at night.

General Motors, Volvo and other car manufacturers have said they will stop manufacturing 100 per cent combustion engine vehicles within a few years and Mr Bailey said the State Government was getting ahead of the game and investing in technology for electric cars.

"There is no doubt we will see more and more electrical vehicles on our roads," he said. "It is going to happen if George likes it or not."

The Department of Transport and Main Roads was asked how many times the stations between Gladstone and Cairns had been used and did not give a response.

Mr Bailey said he didn't have "those particular (statistics) at the moment... (however) whatever the usage rates are it is going to increase".