NEW EQUIPMENT: St John's Grace Fund's Wayne Bauer, Nurse Unit Manager Donna Stallan and The Friendlies Foundation's Tunja Cottier.
Generous grant helping to heal new wounds

15th Apr 2019 4:21 PM

A GENEROUS donation will give patients at the Friendlies access to improved recovery time and comfort, thanks to a wound care machine, purchased with a grant from the St John's Grace Fund.

Due to increasing number of surgical patients at the hospital, The VAC Therapy System is a welcome addition to its equipment.

It heals by providing an optimal environment for healing and the removal of fluid, to enhance the healing process, improving recovery time, independence and patient comfort.

Nurse unit manager Donna Stallan said the machine was useful for both surgical wounds and wounds such as ulcers, injuries, burns and skin grafts.

"In addition to being a good option for a lot of patients, it also is a benefit to nursing staff as it reduces the amount of time spent redressing wounds,” she said.

Public relations officer Tunja Cotter thanked the St John's Grace Fund for its grant of almost $15,000.

"As a not-for-profit hospital, receiving grants like this one means we offer more patients access to these kinds of treatments,” he said.

