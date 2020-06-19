Generous gift: Wish granted for local groups that care

WELL DESERVED: Retail manager Megan Abra, Sue Tasker from Angels Community Group and customer experience executive Jenni Miners at Stockland Bundaberg. Picture: Mike Knott.

THREE community organisations have received a well-deserved boost after they each received a generous donation.

As part of the CARE Grants program, an initiative started by Stockland Shopping Centre, a total of $3,000 was donated to Angels Community Group, the Australian Red Cross Society, and The Run Beyond Project.

Supporting members of the community who are underprivileged, unemployed or at risk, Angels received $1,000, which will assist the organisation to deliver 95 packed lunches to seven local primary schools, as part of the School Lunch Program.

The Australian Red Cross Society will use the grant to make stuffed teddy bears which aim to comfort children experiencing trauma or stress.

High schools will also benefit from the funding, through The Run Beyond Project, designed to educate and coach students to set and achieve goals, make a commitment, build resilience and participate in regular running sessions, improving fitness levels.

Bundaberg's Stockland Shopping Centre manager Paul Davis said the organisation was proud to assist local community groups and initiatives.

"We recognise and appreciate the incredible value that these groups bring to our local community and are pleased to help support them in their efforts with these $1,000 grants," Mr Davis said.

"We want our customers and community to thrive and these grants are one way in which we can help to achieve that.

"(Stockland) is pleased to continue to support local organisations whose work, dedication and commitment are an essential part of helping our community to grow and flourish."

Stockland's CARE Grants is an annual program that has been running for the last seven years, contributing almost $2 million in funding and assisting more than 1,500 community groups across Australia.

It comes after the shopping centre awarded $500,000 to organisations, including the Foundation for Regional and Rural Renewal to assist with the relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts after the bushfires earlier this year.

This year, Stockland has also donated almost $300,000 in grants to 266 groups, clubs and programs nationwide, in a bid to support health and wellbeing, connection, education or the environment.

For more information on the CARE Grants program or to see the list of recipients and selection criteria, please visit stockland.com.au/caregrants.