Alan Cooper and Damien Botha with the new massage chair and blood pressure machine in Palliative Care.
News

Generous donation makes a world of difference

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
4th Jun 2020 2:15 PM
IN TOUGH times community spirit shines and that is certainly the case recently as Greensill Farming Group has made a generous donation to Friendly Society Private Hospital.

Friendlies Hospital were amazed by the compassion Greensill Farming Group showed by donating a massage chair to the Palliative Care Unit and money towards a new blood pressure machine.

Greensill Farming Group General Manager, Damien Botha said it was their way of thanking Friendlies Hospital for the support they give the community, especially in recent challenging times.

“This donation was a great opportunity for Greensill Farming Group to show our support of the Friendlies team and the work they do, not only in the Palliative Care Unit, but the entire hospital,” Mr Botha said.

Friendlies Hospital CEO Alan Cooper said he was grateful to be able to provide some of their most vulnerable patients with some extra comfort during their stay.

“We are thankful for the support from the local business leaders as we all work together to support this region,” Mr Cooper said.

“These donations help The Friendly Society Private Hospital to provide the best care for our patients.

“By providing these services, the community has access to local treatment, allowing patients to stay close to home and their support network.”

bundaberg business friendlies hospital friendly society private hospital generous donation greensill farming group
Bundaberg News Mail

