Generous Couple hit happiness key, gift piano to family

PERFORMERS are said to have the gift of music, but one generous couple have created a whole new meaning for the term.

Husband and wife Jim and Bethel Watson recently packed up their family home on Woongarra Scenic Dr, where they have lived for the last 30 years.

GENEROUS: Jim and Bethel Watson have given away their family piano to a young family.

“It’s a wonderful neighbourhood here and the thought of leaving is bittersweet,” Ms Watson said.

“I remember when our children were young, we would wander down to Bargara beach for a swim some mornings before work … we really do live in a beautiful part of the world.”

The Bargara locals began the emotional journey of saying goodbye to their life in Bundaberg, where the pair have resided since 1967, to move closer to family in Buderim.

But while boxes of goods and furniture items were donated to St Vinnies, there were some items that were far too sentimental, including a beautiful piano.

“I wanted to make sure that it was going to someone where young kids could learn to play, because it had been in our household for years and our own children learned how to play on that piano,” Mr Watson said.

“We didn’t want to sell it because we got our moneys worth out of it and it certainly blessed our family, so now it can bless someone else’s family too.”

Lwana, Elieahn, Christopher and Tarik Bradshaw enjoying their new piano.

The couple had a number of people express interest, but they all fell through for different reasons, so their daughter decided to advertise the giveaway on a Facebook group.

“We aren’t very savvy with Facebook but the response our daughter got on the post was remarkable,” Ms Watson said.

“The lady who ended up taking the piano said she had two grandsons and would love to teach them how to play, but she couldn’t afford one herself.

For the first time in 20 years, the woman’s son Christopher Bradshaw sat down at the piano and played Chariots of Fire, with his two sons sat beside him.

“When my Mum contacted me to say she had arranged a piano for the boys, I was over the moon,” Mr Bradshaw said.

“The boys were jumping for joy when they first saw it and both wanted to try it out and see how it sounded.

“I feel my Mum knows it is as much for me as it is for the boys and I’ve sat and played every day since it has arrived.”

Mr Bradshaw expressed his gratitude to the Watsons for their generosity and his Mum for arranging the collection and said his family were looking forward to paying the kind gesture forward in someway.

“We are incredibly grateful for (Jim and Bethel) gifting us this piano and giving my children the opportunity I had growing up to learn and play,” Mr Bradshaw said.

“We will cherish this gift and promise it will be loved and used.”

The father-of-two said his sons Elieahn, 9, and Tarik, 7, were already asking for lessons and he and his wife were in the process of organising it.

Mr and Mrs Watson will also welcome their very first great grandchild later this year.