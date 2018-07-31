Menu
DROUGHT RELIEF: Curtis Russell, Justin Esse, Cade Esse, Hayley Kleidon and Thea Esse are going to donate a percentage of their August turnover to the Drought Angels. Mike Knott BUN310718BUGME1
Business

GENEROUS ACT: Superkind Bundy business helps those worse off

Mikayla Haupt
by
31st Jul 2018 2:37 PM
IN the Aussie spirit of helping out those when they are down, Bundaberg business Bug Me Pest Solutions and Carpet Cleaning have decided to lend a hand to farmers in drought.

Registering with Drought Angels, Justin Esse and Hayley Kleidon will donate 10 per cent of their August turnover to struggling farmers.

"I grew up on a farm so I understand how tough it is for them sometimes,” Mr Esse said.

"We can always make money next month whereas if they lose their livestock then they can't, there's no second chance.”

Ms Kleidon said a lot of the farmers suffering were families, just like them.

They said it was on Sunday night they decided to make a move to support struggling farmers.

"Everyone hates each other on Facebook until something like this happens and everyone is positive,” he said.

"It puts it in perspective I suppose.”

Ms Kleidon said they were lucky having a business which wasn't impacted by the elements, the same way the farming industry was.

Mr Esse said they encouraged other businesses to do what they could to support the farmers.

For more information on Drought Angels or to donate visit www.droughtangels.org.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

