GENEROSITY SHINES: Local shoppers dig deep for good cause

Bundaberg locals have helped raise more than $4000 for Hummingbird House.

SHOPPERS and team members in Bundaberg have raised more than $4,000 as part of Coles' record-breaking fundraising appeal for Queensland's only children's hospice, Hummingbird House.

Bundaberg locals at stores including Bundaberg Central and Stockland Kensington have dug deep and donated to the vital cause despite the financial challenges many Queenslanders are facing due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

The fundraising efforts by the local community have contributed to a record-breaking $550,000 raised across the state in just four weeks, which will help Hummingbird House continue to provide short break stays, family support services, creative therapies, and care for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Hummingbird house General Manager Dr Fiona Hawthorne said she was thrilled with the generosity shown by Queensland shoppers during these challenging times.

"Covid-19 has had significant impacts on families with children living with life limiting conditions, and many families have been unable to leave their homes due to the risks associated with living with an immunocompromised child," she said.

"The funds raised by Coles and its generous customers will allow us to continue to support families both here in Brisbane, and in their homes across the state.

"Virtual programs that have been introduced at the House in response to Covid-19 include morning teas, art therapy and music therapy sessions. These programs ensure our families feel supported even if they're unable to visit Hummingbird House due to travel restrictions or the distance-related challenges that come with residing in regional Queensland."

Coles Queensland General Manager Jerry Farrell said Bundaberg locals should be proud of their tremendous efforts in raising funds for those in the community who may feel particularly isolated during this pandemic.

"We're incredibly proud of the generosity shown by our customers and team members in Bundaberg in supporting a cause that remains close to the hearts of many Queenslanders," he said.

"We know times have been particularly difficult for families in need of Hummingbird House's support this year, and our customers' record-breaking fundraising is a testament to their enduring community spirit."

Since 2016, Coles shoppers and team members throughout Queensland have contributed more than $2.5 million to Hummingbird House through its annual fundraising appeal.