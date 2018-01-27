Generators a home staple for many in the community

POWERED UP: Roy Dittman with his petrol generator, which he says comes in handy during storm season.

BUNDABERG man Roy Dittman said living in a place like Bundy, everyone should have a generator. And based on a recent study, Queenslanders agree.

According to research by MyGenerator, Queensland has surpassed New South Wales as the state that most embraces the new trend of owning personal generators in case of emergencies, with sales more than double what they were a year ago.

Mr Dittman said he bought his generator so he could fulfil his love for camping in remote areas that weren't powered and for use in the event of a power outage or natural disaster.

"I got mine for camping, specifically bush camping, keeping the beer cold and if there is any blackouts,” he said.

"They aren't always cheap, but well worth the investment - everyone should have one.

"During the floods I was without power for at least five or six days, so I was lucky I had the generator.

"I was able to run my fridge, freezer, fans and television, but no lights.”

He said his neighbours weren't as fortunate, losing everything they had in their fridge and having to claim it on insurance, all because they had no power.

"Unfortunately for Queenslanders, they are really prone to cyclones, severe storms, floods, bushfires and heatwaves, which all lead to power outages. It seems residents have resigned themselves to a blackout at some point and understand the benefits of a portable generator and the importance of having power for their family,” MyGenerator co-founder Sean Connolly said.

Mr Dittman said it was unsurprising that sales had picked up in the Sunshine State.

"You can get them everywhere, even Aldi have them sometimes,” he said.

"I'd say about 99% of grey nomads would have them for the air-con in their caravan.”

Queensland homeowners have purchased 1235 mobile generators in the last three months, but it's Victorian residents who have really seen the light, purchasing 956 in three months compared to 182 for the same period 12 months ago.