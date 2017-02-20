Generations of students have fond memories

VALUING responsibility, commitment, respect and safety, Bundaberg State High School students always continue to be at their best and remember that every day counts.

Principal Karen McCord said the school had a history that was respected by the community with many of the students being third and fourth generations of past BSHS students.

"This brings a sense of pride with it as parents and grandparents frequently talk about their life at the school,” she said.

ALL SMILES: Bundaberg State high school captains Jaden Mackinnon, Natalia Frick, Joshua McNamara and Kirsten Buckholz with Kasidi Kippen, Phyfah Turner and Jayden Holden. Mike Knott BUN160217BUNDABERG2

"Our focus is 'success' and we continually strive to set students up for success via focus on successful personal pathways created through clear goals, expectations and actions that are underpinned by hard work echoed by our school motto per arduaastra (through hard work the stars).

"I strongly feel that my role as a principal is to support our students to achieve their best with each understanding they have a personal responsibility to be the best they can be.”

One thing that is always encouraged at Bundaberg State High is a strong sense of teamwork between seniors and juniors with the seniors feeling they have a responsibility to work with juniors as role models for ensuring school traditions live on.

This concern and encouragement is also shared by the school leaders in both senior and junior school who strive to set an example for other students.

"It is clear that there is a real sense of pride in the school and conscious of our place in the Bundaberg community, we understand we need to give back and this was seen last year when staff and students raised in excess of $10,000 towards various local and well known charities,” Karen said.

"Our school also maintains a focus on developing critical thinking, transition successfully into post school study or work and ongoing active community participants.”