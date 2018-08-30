Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sofia Lamond, Wendy Irwin and Val Batt represent three generations of volunteering at Bundaberg Meals on Wheels. The trio are dedicated to helping deliver meals to the elderly, the disabled, and those in need.
Sofia Lamond, Wendy Irwin and Val Batt represent three generations of volunteering at Bundaberg Meals on Wheels. The trio are dedicated to helping deliver meals to the elderly, the disabled, and those in need. Mike Knott BUN270818MEALS2
News

Generations of generosity for home bound

Emma Reid
by
30th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than three generations of one family have spent decades feeding the home-bound people of Bundaberg.

Sofia Lamond, 6, has been accompanying her nana, Wendy Irwin, delivering food with Bundaberg's Meals on Wheels since she was an infant.

Mrs Irwin said the community spirit was passed down from her grandmother, and now she values the time spent with her mother, Val Batt.

"My mum's been doing this for 43 years,” Mrs Irwin said.

"We do it for a number of reasons and enjoy being part of the group of community-minded people in Bundaberg.”

It's not just about helping others, Mrs Irwin said by volunteering as a driver she was able to meet an array of people.

"People get to know you and enjoy your visit,” she said.

"The home-bound people appreciate the little things we do, such as posting a letter for them, because they can't.”

Mrs Irwin believes without the Meals on Wheels service a lot of elderly and disabled people in Bundaberg wouldn't be able to stay at home.

"But it's not only these people we are able to help,” she said.

"If someone is injured or ill we can help them. "Just the other week we delivered to a woman who had knee surgery and wasn't able to stand to make food.” Anyone who would like to volunteer their time can contact Bundaberg Meals on Wheels by emailing admin@bmow.com.au

bundaberg community meals on wheels sofia lamond wendy irwin
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BUSINESS BOOM: Exciting new supermarket to replace CBD's IGA

    premium_icon BUSINESS BOOM: Exciting new supermarket to replace CBD's IGA

    Business SUPA IGA's shelf life in Bundaberg Central is approaching its expiration date, with a new grocery store set to open in its place before Christmas.

    • 30th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Hanson fires shots at Pitt as One Nation eyes Hinkler

    premium_icon Hanson fires shots at Pitt as One Nation eyes Hinkler

    Politics One Nation leader: Govt policy hurts Hinkler MP

    • 30th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundaberg strawberry farm on market for $2.95m

    premium_icon Bundaberg strawberry farm on market for $2.95m

    Business Farm goes on sale

    • 30th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy investor lines up golf course purchase

    premium_icon Bundy investor lines up golf course purchase

    Property Palmer not the only one to show interest

    • 30th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners