Generating startup culture with business professionals

People with a keen interest in business stepped into the Startup space this weekend with a 54-hour educational experience.

Facilitated by entrepreneurship educator Baden U’Ren, this weekend’s Techstars Startup Weekend Bundaberg was supported by The Generator Bundaberg and Community Lifestyle Support.

Mr U’Ren said Startup Weekend was a global movement designed to build grassroots entrepreneurial activity within communities and delivers a discipline on how to see sense an opportunity, seize an opportunity and then turn it into a commercial success.



He said his role was to ensure everyone was having a good time and instil that discipline throughout the weekend

Impact's Nathan Spruce, Bundaberg Techstars Startup Weekend facilitator Baden U'Ren and Generator Bundaberg community manager Tamar Boas at The Generator. .

Mr U’Ren said there was initially about a dozen ideas pitched and via a voting process three ideas were selected and three teams formed.

“I think what brought those ideas to the fore was clear identification of a customer problem, that it actually existed and it was worth investing their time to address,” he said.

Throughout the weekend, participants learnt about the startup world and developed a presentations for a judging panel Sunday night.

This year’s judges are Bree Grima and Kelly Dwyer.

Regardless of whether these business ideas become actualised, Mr U’Ren said the point of this weekend was to normalise entrepreneurship and connect with other like-minded people.

He said being an entrepreneur didn’t require magic or for you to be a superstar – it’s simply a different way of starting a business.

Bundaberg Techstars Startup Weekend facilitator Baden U'Ren giving a masterclass on 'How to Pitch and Influence People'.

“The purpose of a startup weekend is to bring people together to normalise their experience and to gift them some skills and techniques to start a business,” he said.

The Generator community manager Tamar Boas said it was “beautiful” to see people taking the stage and pitching their ideas and fascinating to see how the teams formed and delved into their respective ideas.

“The Generator is a co-working space and innovation hub, and we are here to nurture and support innovators in their process of starting something new in business,” she said.

Ms Boas said the model they were specialising in was the “startup” style and while initially she was unsure of what that meant, in holding this event experts in the field were able to shed some light on the process and methodology.

Impact's Nathan Spruce, Bundaberg Techstars Startup Weekend facilitator Baden U'Ren and Generator Bundaberg community manager Tamar Boas at The Generator. .

She said it was great to see the 10 people who had committed to the weekend immerse themselves in the process, exploring and learning a lot.

“I think everyone that came in got something out of it,” she said, even if it’s not about their initial idea, they received more information and a vast insight to business in the world today.



Throughout the weekend, participants undergo workshops and hear from mentors.

This year’s mentors included Larine Statham-Blair, Jack Milbank, Michael Barber, Julian Dickie and Tanya O’Shea.

Ms Boas said the event was supported by The Advance Queensland initiative and the Bundaberg Regional Council.

MORE STORIES