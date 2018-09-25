Jobs where women are going backwards in pay

The gender pay gap has gotten worse in several sectors.

The gender pay gap has gotten worse in several sectors.

AUSTRALIA'S gender pay gap has gotten worse in five out of 19 sectors over the past decade.

The pay gap between men and women has widened in education and training, arts and recreation services, administration and support services, media and telecommunications, and transport since 2007, a new snapshot of gender equity in Australia released shows.

It comes amid political row over whether new reforms are needed to force companies to publicly reveal how much they pay men compared to women.

A pay gap remains in all 19 sectors, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics data released today.

But in 14 of the sectors the gap has closed marginally over the decade.

In the arts and recreation services sector however, the gap widened from women earning 88 per cent of what their male colleagues made in 2007 to just 81 per cent in May 2018.

The gap for female workers in the transport, postal and warehousing sectors grew from women making 98 per cent of what their male colleagues made in 2007 to just 82 per cent this year.

The gender pay gap has gotten worse in five out of 19 sectors.

For telecommunications and media workers, the amount women earned dropped from 84 per cent to 82 per cent of what their male colleagues made.

For workers in the administrative and support services sector, it went from 84 per cent to 83 per cent after rising up to 90 per cent in 2013.

The gap also rose and fell for education and training workers over the decade but ultimately the figures showed women were earning 89 per cent of what their male colleagues were earning in 2018, down from the 90 per cent they were earning in 2007.

Overall, the smallest pay gaps were in the retail and public administration and safety sectors, where women now earn 94 per cent of what their male colleagues make.

The biggest gap remains in health care and social assistance, where women make just 75 per cent of what their male colleagues earn. The gap has narrowed from 65 per cent in 2007.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Women Kelly O'Dwyer this week poured cold water on a Labor plan to tackle the pay gap by forcing companies to publicly reveal what they pay men compared to women.

The measure wouldn't reveal individual salaries but the gap between men and women.

Minister O'Dwyer said the Coalition would consider the plan but warned it could cause division in the workplace.

She argued this week the pay gap had hit a record low of 14.5 per cent while the Coalition was in government.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Women Kelly O'Dwyer at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: AAP

Over the past decade, the pay gap peaked at 18.5 per cent in November 2014 when Labor was in power.

Other shocking figures in this year's ABS Gender Indicators snapshot include that women were four times more likely to experience sexual assault than men in 2017.

And the rate of women reporting sexual assault attacks grew last year by the fastest rate in a decade.

The figures show women reported sexual assault at a rate of 166 out of 100,000 last year compared to 36 out of 100,000 men.

Although these rates have remained relatively stable since 2010, 2017 has seen the highest rise, to date, in females reporting sexual assault; a rise of 11 females per 100,000 females (see Table 12.8).

The data also shows that women nearing retirement have about 37 per cent less superannuation than men.

And, although women are participating more in education, they are outnumbered on boards, as CEOs, ministers, parliamentarians, judges and justices.

Today's report comes amid debate over the need for quotas to boost the number of Liberal women in federal Parliament.

Less than a quarter of federal Liberal MPs are women compared to almost half of Labor representatives. The ALP has had quotas since 1994.

The Gender Indicators report compares outcomes for men and women across various sectors including pay, education, health, safety and leadership roles.

- with AAP