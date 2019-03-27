Gemstone bikini turning heads with $35K price tag

SUNSHINE Coast designer Vanessa Bryce always dreamed of creating a gem-encrusted bikini, but a deeper meaning lies behind the glistening set with a $35,000 price tag.

The Veve Swimwear owner unveiled the opal-encrusted bikini with the help of jeweller Vanessa Nock, who set three large gemstones in gold on quality fabrics.

The duo's combined love for opals matched their passion for mental health awareness which spurred them to create the piece.

With 15 years in the fashion industry, Ms Bryce has dealt with depression and anxiety, but was shocked when one of her colleagues, Baillee Schneider, took her own life.

As well as spreading the message of mental health awareness, she said the bikini was a tribute to the young model's life.

Swimsuit model and mental health advocate Melanie Bragg modelling the $35,000 OPAL bikini by Veve Swimwear designer Vanessa Bryce teamed with local jewellery designer Vanessa Nock. Patrick Woods

"The people I have on board with this creation are just as passionate about the cause as I am," she said.

"We have created something truly special I hope will help spread the message."

Ms Bryce hoped to collaborate with celebrities and dreamed of seeing the dazzling bikini on Beyonce one day.

"She's such a strong and powerful woman and that's how I want people to feel when they have it on," she said.

Visit her website here.